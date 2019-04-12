What's the most dangerous city in SA? New report offers some surprises

Cape Town has the highest recorded rates of murder, robbery and non-violent property-related crimes out of nine major cities in the country.

The Mother City is in stark contrast to Tshwane, which experiences the lowest rates of interpersonal violent crimes such as murder, assault and sexual offences.

These findings are contained in the 2018/19 State of Urban Safety in South Africa Report, which looked at the crime rates of nine major urban centres in SA - fast-growing economic hubs that are home to about 40% of the country’s population and produce over 80% of the GDP.

Other than Cape Town and Tshwane, the report also looked at Johannesburg, Ekurhuleni, eThekwini, Nelson Mandela Bay, Mangaung, Buffalo City and Msunduzi.

These cities are burdened with higher rates of violence and crime than other urban centres.