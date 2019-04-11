Jiba and Mrwebi given deadline to respond to findings of NPA inquiry

President Cyril Ramaphosa has given the National Prosecuting Authority's Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi until April 16 to respond to a report into their fitness to hold office.

In a statement released on Thursday, the presidency said Ramaphosa met retired ConCourt judge Yvonne Mokgoro, who chaired the inquiry, on Wednesday.

"Having provided the president with the report on April 1, judge Mokgoro used the opportunity ... to present bound copies of the report and the evidence compiled, and to answer any questions of clarity the president may have had on the report," spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

The inquiry, which held public hearings earlier this year, heard how the two were accused of giving in to political pressure.