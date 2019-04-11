WATCH | Road worker sent spinning into the air after being hit by car

Video footage showing a road worker being knocked over by a green Toyota Avanza in the Western Cape has gone viral across the world.

Two roadside workers, including the victim identified as Xolele Phindela, were in the middle of the road on the N2 near Grabouw in the Western Cape, Netwerk24.com reported.

The green Avanza drove towards oncoming traffic and knocked into Phindela, flinging him into the air.



The video was captured by the dashboard camera in Lyndon de Meillon's car.

Phindela was taken to hospital and later discharged.