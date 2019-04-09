Soweto man 'strangles girlfriend, confesses to mom, hands himself in'

A man accused of strangling his 24-year-old girlfriend in Zola Extension, Soweto, has handed himself over to police.

His girlfriend was found dead in a back room at his home on Sunday.

"According to information we have, the 30-year-old suspect strangled the deceased and she was certified dead on the scene," said police spokesperson Sgt Phindile Mavuso. There were bruises on her body.

The 30-year-old then called his mother in the Eastern Cape and confessed to the killing, according to Mavuso.

"The police had been searching for the suspect, who had been on the run since Sunday, but this morning [Tuesday] he handed himself over to the police," she said.

The woman's co-worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said the duo had a fight last week, but she was surprised to learn of the murder.

"She was a very nice, humble and honest person."

"The last time I saw her was on Thursday, and she was a bit stressed because of a fight she had had with her boyfriend. I didn't make much of it, because it wasn't the first time they had an issue, just like any other couple," she said.

Mavuso said the suspect would soon appear in court where he would be officially charged.