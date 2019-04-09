Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) boss Robert McBride’s testimony before the state capture inquiry has been postponed again.

This is because the commission’s legal team has failed to provide notices to between 30 and 50 people who McBride implicates in his statement – the same reason his testimony was postponed when he first appeared in February.

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo‚ who chairs the commission‚ said on Monday this was unacceptable.

This was after he heard representations from the commission’s legal team leader‚ advocate Paul Pretorius‚ who said the team was severely constrained.

“The failure of the legal team to ensure that 3.3 notices – that is notices to implicated persons to enable them to cross-examine – have not been issued‚” Pretorius said.

“There was a decision, or a proposal at least, that in order to reduce formalities‚ the need for formal applications such as the present should be obviated‚” Pretorius said.

Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen was set to testify after McBride.

Between the two of them‚ the commission has had to prepare about 100 notices for implicated parties.

“There simply can be no excuse for this having not been done‚” Zondo said.

McBride’s testimony has been postponed to Thursday and Booysen will testify on Monday‚ provided McBride is finished by then