PE clerk accused of fraud in rehab
The former administrative clerk at an engineering firm, who is facing a fraud charge totalling more than R800,000, failed to appear in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court on Monday for the start of her trial and for her first appearance in a further fraud case against her.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.