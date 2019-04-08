Tragedies cast pall over Ironman race

It was hardly business as usual at this year’s Standard Bank Ironman African Championship as the race on Sunday started off with the deaths of two competitors at sea, and vendors complaining that lower spectator numbers had affected their business.

George competitor Leon Stanvliet, 63, died due to suspected convulsions during the swimming leg of the event, while Andre Trichardt, 48, from Durban, died from heartrelated problems, also while competing in the swim.

Ironman organisers had changed the swimming leg earlier from 3.8km to 1.6km due to choppy water conditions.

The two deaths occurred about 10 minutes apart and both competitors were declared dead on arrival at St George’s Hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “At this stage, we are awaiting the postmortem results to determine the exact causes of death.

“Two inquest cases are under investigation.”

Ironman SA spokesperson Siya Ndzimande said: “It is with great sadness that we confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman African Championship.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of both athletes.” Nelson Mandela Bay

mayor Mongameli Bobani said there was nothing the organisers could have done to prevent the deaths.

“Last year, in September, the city hosted a successful World Ironman Championships without incident.

“These incidents [therefore] come as devastating news to us,” he said.

“On behalf of the people of Nelson Mandela Bay, I would like to send our deepest condolences to their families.”

While the deaths overshadowed the event, groups of spectators lined the beachfront area, cheering on their family members and favourite triathletes racing against the aggressive Port Elizabeth wind.

Ben Hoffman, of the US, won his third Ironman SA title in 7:34:19, followed by Germany’s Nils Frommhold in second place and Austria’s Michael Weiss, third.