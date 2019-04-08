Uitenhage SPCA halts adoptions from Port Elizabeth
Death sentence for pups and kittens?
About 70 puppies and kittens are at risk of being put down after the Uitenhage Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stopped the adoption of animals younger than five months by Port Elizabeth residents.
