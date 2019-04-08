News

Uitenhage SPCA halts adoptions from Port Elizabeth

Death sentence for pups and kittens?

By Estelle Ellis - 08 April 2019

About 70 puppies and kittens are at risk of being put down after the Uitenhage Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) stopped the adoption of animals younger than five months by Port Elizabeth residents.

