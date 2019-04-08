Taverns, liquor stores mushroom around schools

Concern over growth in number of liquor outlets in Korsten area

PREMIUM

Teachers and community leaders have expressed concern over mushrooming taverns and liquor stores in close proximity to schools in parts of Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, where pupils and teachers already have to contend with crime, gang violence, drug dealing and other social ills.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.