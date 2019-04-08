Taverns, liquor stores mushroom around schools
Concern over growth in number of liquor outlets in Korsten area
Teachers and community leaders have expressed concern over mushrooming taverns and liquor stores in close proximity to schools in parts of Port Elizabeth’s northern areas, where pupils and teachers already have to contend with crime, gang violence, drug dealing and other social ills.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.