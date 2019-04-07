JUST IN | Two Ironman competitors die

Two competitors died following the Ironman African Championship swim leg at Hobie Beach in Port Elizabeth on Sunday morning.

Officials on the scene said that it appeared one person had a heart attack and the other appears to have had convulsions during the swim.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu confirmed the deaths.

“I can confirm that two racers have passed away at the hospital,” she said.

Naidu referred other queries to the event organisers.

This is a developing story.

