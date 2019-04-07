Vaal River project to create thousands of jobs, says Gugile Nkwinti

Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti said on Friday that an implementation protocol to restore infrastructure at the polluted Vaal River system had been signed with a wastewater specialist company.

Nkwinti made this announcement during a visit to Sebokeng in the Vaal to get an update on the Vaal River Rehabilitation Project.

The project began in 2018 after raw sewage flowed into the river from pump stations in the Emfuleni Municipality on the northern bank of the river, posing environmental and health risks.

Nkwinti said on Friday that the implementation protocol was signed on March 29 by his department, the department of cooperative governance and traditional affairs in Gauteng, the Emfuleni local municipality, municipal infrastructure support agent and the East Rand Water Care Company (ERWAT).

“As a wastewater specialist company, ERWAT will ensure that all wastewater treatment infrastructure is resuscitated to an operational state and that pollution in the Vaal River is stopped,” Nkwinti said.

Nkwinti said R341m had been allocated for the project, and 250 youth would be trained in plumbing, carpentry, bricklaying, paving and agriculture.

He said the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would also train 2,000 young people and community members to guard 44 pump stations until the completion of the project, which is estimated to be in March 2020.

The SANDF teams were the first to be deployed to the Vaal River in November 2018 to assist with engineering and other expertise to resolve the crisis in the Vaal River system.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) welcomed the renewed promises of funding for the Vaal River intervention and Emfuleni sewerage system restoration.

Outa said a department of water and sanitation document used at the briefing stated that the total project was budgeted to cost R1.2bn.