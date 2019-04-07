Officers rescue Sunnyside constable attacked by community

A suspect is under police guard in hospital after an assault on a police officer in Sunnyside in Pretoria.

The suspect was shot in the leg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said the incident happened on Friday when police officers who were on routine patrol confronted a man suspected of dealing in drugs.

"On approaching him, he ran away, and one police officer chased him on foot.

"The suspect turned around and attacked the police officer. The officer was hit with an object on his head.

"In defending himself, as the attacker had been joined by other people, he fired a warning shot but it could not stop the attack. Another shot was fired and the attacker was wounded in the leg. Other officers who had come to his rescue, managed to arrest the suspect."

The suspect will be charged with attempted murder when he appears in court.

The officer, a constable, was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

This is believed to be the same incident as one filmed and shared on social media.