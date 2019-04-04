Mom finally gets help for autistic son

There is finally hope for an Orange Farm mother who was forced to keep her autistic son chained and locked up in a shack.

Sowetan reported over a week ago that Phumzile Vilakazi had to use a chain and padlocks to keep her son Mxolisi, 18, from getting injured or hurting people around him.

Yesterday, Vilakazi said officials from the Gauteng departments of health and of social development had come to help after the story was published.

She said Mxolisi had been admitted at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital for observation, while social workers were assisting in finding a suitable care facility for him.

“I’m over the moon. Being a mother who had to chain her son up every day was killing me. A part of me was dying,” Vilakazi said.

Mxolisi suffers from autism spectrum disorder, a condition which causes difficulty in communicating or socialising. Autistic people can be extremely gifted or have severe mental impairment.

Vilakazi had previously struggled to find a facility which would care for Mxolisi due to his violent behavior which caused him to break windows and assault members of the family.

Yesterday, Vilakazi said getting a call from the health department last week was a big relief. “That call changed my life.”

She said Mxolisi was under strict supervision of medical staff.

“He is safe with a specialist who will know what to do,” she said.