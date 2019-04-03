Gangster state, fake news and denials: The one Ace Magashule story you need to read

Intricate webs of state capture, the Gupta family (again), political spin and hidden vendettas - these are the main themes that have dominated mention of Ace Magashule's name over the past 48 hours after the release of Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture.

Extracts from the book have resulted in political fallouts, shock from South Africans and claims of "fake news" and dubious stories.

Here's everything you need to know about the book and what has happened since its release:

Allegations

Former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni alleged that Magashule introduced him to Atul Gupta, one of the three Gupta brothers who have been heavily implicated in state capture. He claimed that he was taken to the infamous Gupta compound in Saxonwold, where he was offered a stack of cash in a brown envelope, which he claimed he refused, when Gupta asked him to "work with them".

Magashule has also been linked to the late businessman Ignatius Mpambani, who was assassinated in Sandton in 2017 with cash amounting to R1m in his car. Both are suspected to have been involved in the diversion of millions in government funds which were meant for low-cost housing in Free State.

The struggle credentials of the ANC's SG have also been put under scrutiny, as revelations by a former Umkhonto weSizwe operative from the Free State refuted claims previously made by Magashule that he trained a group of youths on how to use AK47s. Other sources also denied that he ever underwent military training.