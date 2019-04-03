Case against former Luthuli House employee charged in cash-in-transit heist delayed

The matter against a former Luthuli House employee who is facing charges in connection with a Dobsonville cash-in-transit heist has been postponed.

Errol Velile Present, 33, and his three co-accused - Itumeleng Manama, 40, Bheki Biyela, 38, and Zakhele Zondi, 37 - were back in the dock at the Roodepoort Regional Court on Wednesday on charges of armed robbery, possession of a hijacked vehicle and attempted murder.

The four made a brief appearance before their matter was postponed.

Prosecutor Paseka Temeli requested that the matter be postponed as the state was awaiting DNA results from samples lifted from the crime scene and the hijacked vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car after the heist in July 2018.