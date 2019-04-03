Maimane promises to do away with VIP protection vehicles for politicians

DA leader Mmusi Maimane has assured the police that when the DA is elected into power, the party will do away with VIP protection vehicles.

Speaking to law-enforcement officials at Dobsonville police station in Soweto on Wednesday, Maimane said he had been receiving complaints that there aren’t enough vehicles to respond speedily to crimes.

“We are going to cut VIP protection. VIP protection must be something we must cut first," said Maimane.

"The vehicle allocation [for] police is not enough and therefore reporting to crime scenes becomes a mission. The residents are getting frustrated and sure the police are also getting frustrated. So our call is that we give proper resources. Those who fight crime should be moved up the rank so that we can respond much more effectively.”

The Dobsonville-born opposition leader said there were many police officers looking after politicians than those that look after the communities, adding that the politicians are the ones who get driven around with fancy vehicles while the police, who have a far greater responsibility on their shoulders, are left with worst cars.