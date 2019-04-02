IN PICTURES | Vrr Phaa! Quarter mile beast of a Golf hijacked and stripped bare in Joburg

One of the country's quickest modified Volkswagen Golf 7Rs was found stripped bare hours after the owner was hijacked in Johannesburg.

The blue hot-hatch, fitted with an APR stage 3 performance upgrade kit and 20-inch Oz racing rims, was well-known around SA's quarter-mile drag racing scene.

The car was dubbed "MMK" after its owner's initials.

Ronza Tshikombedze, a friend and member of The Crazy Crew Cars - a group of motoring enthusiasts - confirmed that the car was hijacked on Monday.

Tshikombedze said the owner had knocked off from work and was on his way to see a friend in Kibler Park. He stopped at a local Spar to get a few drinks.

"As he walked to the entrance, four males pointed guns at him and instructed him to lie down. They took his car keys and phone and put him on the back seat and drove off," he said.

A fourth man got into a silver Audi A3.

Tshikombedze said they drove around with the owner for quite some time before demanding money and asking him about the vehicle tracker, which was faulty.