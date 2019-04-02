Late boost for Southern Kings
Red card against centre Tertius Kruger rescinded
Kruger was given his marching orders in the Kings’ previous game against Ulster in Belfast by Scottish referee Lloyd Linton at the Kingspan Stadium.
Kruger was given his marching orders in the Kings’ previous game against Ulster in Belfast by Scottish referee Lloyd Linton at the Kingspan Stadium.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.