Tributes pour in for Ayanda Nkuhlu

Tributes are pouring in for well-known politician and businessman Ayanda Nkuhlu who died on Sunday.

Nkuhlu, 48, who was a former ANC Youth League leader, died in Cape Town on Sunday where he had been managing an investment company.

Nkuhlu was also a political advisor to then-deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, ANC Eastern Cape spokesman Gift Ngqondi said.

His elder brother, Mfundo Nkuhlu, said the family was devastated.

“We are feeling a sense of loss. He was an important pillar in the family. There is a sense of loss but at the same time we accept that death is part of living and in that sense we have no regrets,” Mfundo said.

“He has been seriously ill for about two years,” Mfundo said. He said they appreciated the messages of support seen on social media.“As a family, we have received many messages.”“He was a well known person and had extensive relationships having worked in government previously,” Mfundo said.

“He was a student activist in his younger life his twin brother, Andile, died three years ago and they were both known,” he said.

“With the relative proximity to Andile’s passing people still reflecting on that and in a sense it’s like a repeat blow for the family.

“We appreciate those sentiments and we are grateful for the support,” Mfundo said.

“We also recognise that Ayanda battled ill-health and in a way his death is a relief from the suffering that we saw him go through.

“We are humbled by the support and goodwill yet we are immensely proud of who he was in his achievements,” Mfundo said.Ngqondi said the party was devastated by Nkuhlu’s death.

“We have lost a revolutionary cadre of a special type, he was one of the shinning stars in our movement, a dedicated cadre who contributed lot to our democracy and good governance in the country.”