Striking municipal workers trash Mthatha over mayor, pay and jobs

Striking King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal workers on Monday morning trashed several streets in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

The affected area includes the busy York Road, Sutherland Street and Madeira Street. Sutherland Street connects to the important R61, while Madeira Street connects to the N2 freeway.

The Daily Dispatch reported that the strikers want mayor Dumani Zozo to be suspended until the completion of a forensic report instituted by the National Treasury into claims of maladministration, fraud and corruption at the troubled municipality.

They also want their allowances to be reinstated and are calling for more than 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and casual employees to be made permanent municipal employees.