Striking municipal workers trash Mthatha over mayor, pay and jobs
Striking King Sabata Dalindyebo municipal workers on Monday morning trashed several streets in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.
The affected area includes the busy York Road, Sutherland Street and Madeira Street. Sutherland Street connects to the important R61, while Madeira Street connects to the N2 freeway.
The Daily Dispatch reported that the strikers want mayor Dumani Zozo to be suspended until the completion of a forensic report instituted by the National Treasury into claims of maladministration, fraud and corruption at the troubled municipality.
They also want their allowances to be reinstated and are calling for more than 200 Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) and casual employees to be made permanent municipal employees.
The striking workers are affiliated to both the South African Municipal Workers' Union (Samwu) and the Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu).
Samwu chair in the municipality, Lwazi Madyibi, said they were not open to further negotiations as these issues had been agreed upon at the beginning of the year. "There were recommendations that have not been implemented to today. We are tired of waiting," he said.
Municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza confirmed that work had come to a standstill in the area due to the strike.
He said the strikers' issues were being handled by management in order to find a solution. "It's not something that is going to happen overnight; there are processes to be followed," he said.