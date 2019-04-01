Heated debate on ANC poll lists likely at NEC meeting

Heated discussions are expected at the ANC’s special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday, as the party discusses its candidate lists submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA.

The window for lodging objections to candidates on the lists closes on Tuesday.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule confirmed the party’s lists will be discussed at the meeting.

Asked if the party will look at changing its candidate lists of its own accord, Magashule said: “Let’s wait until the discussions take place and are concluded — we can still comment about these issues tomorrow.”

This comes after the party’s head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, said the lists are not cast in stone.

The party has come under heavy criticism over its national list, which includes controversial politicians such as Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba, Mosebenzi Zwane and Nomvula Mokonyane, who have been implicated in allegations of state capture or been found to have lied under oath.

In terms of the criteria for objections to the IEC these candidates do still qualify to be public representatives.

According to the constitution, any citizen who is qualified to vote may be a candidate. The only exceptions are unrehabilitated insolvents; anyone declared unsound of mind by a court; or anyone convicted of an offence and sentenced to more than a year in prison, without the option of a fine.

There have been calls by ANC stalwarts and the SA Council of Churches for the ANC to remove those who are tainted off their list or for those candidates to step aside voluntarily.

Magashule, who is head of the ANC’s national list committee, would not comment on this.

“The list is the list of the NEC collective — its not Ace Magashule or the SG’s [secretary-general’s] list…. The list is the outcome of the collective decision of the NEC.”

Magashule said the ANC is sticking to the law regarding its lists.

“The law will take its place and the ANC will respect the constitution and the Electoral Act,” he said.

On the allegations against Magashule published in a new book, Gangster State, the ANC secretary-general said he does not want to comment because he is considering the “legal route”.