SA reacts to explosive Ace 'Mr Ten Percent' Magashule book

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated news headlines and social media this weekend after a newly released book detailed several damning claims against him.

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture zeroes in on alleged corruption during his tenure as Free State premier.



The book, written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, claims that Magashule was referred to as "Mr Ten Percent" after several sources said Magashule allegedly demanded a 10% cut from every government contract in the Free State.

The hashtags #Magashule, #TenPercent and #GangsterState trended on social media after extracts of the books were published.