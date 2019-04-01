News

SA reacts to explosive Ace 'Mr Ten Percent' Magashule book

By Odwa Mjo - 01 April 2019
A new book reveals shocking allegations of corruption against ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule.
Image: Gallo Images

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated news headlines and social media this weekend after a newly released book detailed several damning claims against him.

Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture zeroes in on alleged corruption during his tenure as Free State premier. 

The book, written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, claims that Magashule was referred to as "Mr Ten Percent" after several sources said Magashule allegedly demanded a 10% cut from every government contract in the Free State. 

The hashtags #Magashule, #TenPercent and #GangsterState trended on social media after extracts of the books were published.

Other allegations made against Magashule include claims that he benefited from a R230m "asbestos audit" deal that was given by the Free State department of human settlement. 

The book also details Magashule's alleged relationship with the Gupta brothers and how he took former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni to meet the infamous family at their Saxonwold home. 

The ANC released a statement on Sunday dismissing the claims of the book, saying "hands off our SG".

On social media there were mixed reactions to the shocking claims. Some claimed that the book was an electioneering tactic, while others said Magashule should be investigated.

