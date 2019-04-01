SA reacts to explosive Ace 'Mr Ten Percent' Magashule book
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule dominated news headlines and social media this weekend after a newly released book detailed several damning claims against him.
Gangster State: Unravelling Ace Magashule's Web of Capture zeroes in on alleged corruption during his tenure as Free State premier.
The book, written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh, claims that Magashule was referred to as "Mr Ten Percent" after several sources said Magashule allegedly demanded a 10% cut from every government contract in the Free State.
The hashtags #Magashule, #TenPercent and #GangsterState trended on social media after extracts of the books were published.
Other allegations made against Magashule include claims that he benefited from a R230m "asbestos audit" deal that was given by the Free State department of human settlement.
The book also details Magashule's alleged relationship with the Gupta brothers and how he took former Mangaung mayor Thabo Manyoni to meet the infamous family at their Saxonwold home.
The ANC released a statement on Sunday dismissing the claims of the book, saying "hands off our SG".
On social media there were mixed reactions to the shocking claims. Some claimed that the book was an electioneering tactic, while others said Magashule should be investigated.
Mr. Ten Percent Bishop Ace Magashule 's corruption exposed by Gangster State author. I repeat an Author.— M.D.U (@Mdue_Dlamini) March 31, 2019
Tax payers should all come together and take Gangster State #ANC to court to recuperate all the stolen money that was meant to build communities and help the poor. Ace Magashule Mr ten percent pic.twitter.com/0Al1dR4xQe— Sofia Nogako (@SofiaNogako) March 31, 2019
Another exposure Mr Ten Percent Ace Maghashule, such damning exposure and still continues as the "general" of our movement. When will accountability and consequences kick in. Are all South Africans just voting fodder for the crooks to continue looting in the name of democracy.— HUSSAIN VERACHIA (@hussainver) March 31, 2019
ANC: This is some serious allegations against Comrade Ace Magashule. We are going to suspend him until investigations into allegations are finished, because we take corruption seriously.— Nestus Venter (@nestus) April 1, 2019
ANC: Wha-ha-haha!! Aprils fools joke!
If we thought baba Zuma was corrupt oh we up for a surprise in Mr Ramaphosa & His entourage. Everyone is implicated in corruption there.— BHAMBATHA (@Bonguzuzo_Zondi) April 1, 2019
The ANC can try as hard as it can to dismiss the allegations against #AceMagashule. Historically the party is known for protecting nonsense, they were protecting J. Zuma to the core but because he was like that they would later find out what was alleged was true.— #VoteEFF ?? (@thinane_morena) April 1, 2019
What is SCARY is ANC defending Ace Magashule against corruption allegations just as it did Zuma few years ago, a decision but regretted in 2017.— Akanyang Merementsi (@AkanyangM) March 31, 2019
South African Law Enforcement Agencies would rather arrest and prosecute whistle blowers rather than going after those who are gaining from systemic corruption.#GangsterState #AceMagashule#Magashule #ANCNEC #NPA #Hawks #702openline #StateCaptureInquiry— Hlubi Hendricks (@HlubiHendricks) April 1, 2019
