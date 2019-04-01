PSL star Sinethemba Jantjie killed in a car accident
Free State Stars winger Sinethemba Jantjie has been killed in a car accident in Bethlehem on Monday morning‚ the club have confirmed.
The 30-year-old perished when his vehicle was involved in a collision‚ though details around the incident remain sketchy.
Stars general manager Rantsi Mokoena asked that he be able to speak to the player’s family before making a statement to the media‚ but did confirm that the news was true.
“They are trying to get in touch with his sister‚ because he didn’t have parents anymore‚ before releasing a statement.
"It happened around 6am‚” a source said. Jantjie’s business manager Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi also declined to comment at this stage.
Jantjie‚ who becomes the latest in a sadly growing list of road fatalities among Premier Soccer League players‚ was due to join BidVest Wits at the end of the season after signing a pre-contract with the Johannesburg-based club.
Jantjie‚ who hailed from Whittlesea in the Eastern Cape‚ had been with Ea Lla Koto since 2016 after joining from National First Division (NFD) side‚ Mbombela United.
He was a late bloomer who rose to prominence in the 2015/16 with Mbombela United‚ who he almost helped gain promotion to the Premier League.
He moved to Free State Stars in the following campaign and after initially battling to make an impact‚ became a regular with Ea Lla Koto.
Jantjie featured in 20 of Stars’ 24 league games this season‚ scoring four goals in the process.
He joins the likes of Lesley Manyathela‚ Gift Leremi‚ Richard Henyekane‚ Cecil Lolo‚ Mondli Cele and Mlondi Dlamini to have died in car accidents.