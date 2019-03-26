WATCH LIVE | Bosasa back in spotlight at state capture inquiry

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi is back in the hot seat at the state capture inquiry on Tuesday.

In a short announcement on Monday the Zondo commission's evidence leader, Paul Pretorius, said the inquiry would hear testimony from Agrizzi and Bosasa's auditor, Peet Venter. This was however subject to "logistical considerations".

Agrizzi previously made bombshell accusations before the commission, fingering high-profile government officials in underhanded deals with himself and Bosasa boss Gavin Watson.

Prior to Agrizzi, Venter will take the stand.