Grey make it five wins out of five matches at festival

The Grey High first hockey team enjoyed a highly successful visit to Pretoria earlier in March when they went through the Nomads Hockey Festival unbeaten.

This tournament attracts the strongest hockey-playing schools in SA and the team’s performances have placed them on top of the unofficial schools rankings published by the saschoolsports website.

Up against hosts Pretoria Boys’ High in their first game, Grey started with a close 1-0 win. The goal came from Richard Porter.

The second game was against Hilton College, who showed their attacking intent by netting an early goal.

Grey, however, came back fighting and captain Ricky King scored the equaliser in the third chukka.

In the last chukka, Grey took the lead after a sublime team goal, with Porter getting the final touch at the far post to make it 2-1 up with five minutes to play.

Grey then controlled possession for a notable victory.

In their next match against KES, a lightning start saw Grey go 3-0 up in 12 minutes.

They added another just before halftime and were able to secure a comfortable 4-0 win.

The goals were scored by Nicholas Keevy, Porter, Joshua Voigt and Stuart Grenfell.

The team dominated possession in their next match against Affies and goals by Nicholas Mitchell (2) and Voigt gave them a 3-0 win.

The final match against toprated Maritzburg College turned out to be a thriller.

Some brilliant play in the second chukka saw Voigt getting the final touch to make 1-0 at halftime.

Maritzburg College hit back with a fine penalty corner.

With six minutes left Grey converted a penalty corner with a rebound shot coming from Stuart Grenfell.

Maritzburg College took off their goalkeeper to create an extra player on attack.

However, Grey absorbed the pressure to seal the 2-1 win, marking the first time they have gone through the Nomads Festival with five wins out of five games.