Ernst & Young staff evacuated from offices in Sandton after bomb scare

Police were deployed to Ernst & Young (EY) in Sandton after a bomb scare on Monday.

"Our sirens in the office went off and they made an announcement that we need to evacuate the building. Right now we are standing outside and we can't even go back to fetch our cars," an EY employee said.

The sirens at the professional services firm went off around noon on Monday.

According to the employee, around 2,000 people were standing outside the building.

"Law enforcement told us it will take about two to three hours to clear the building."

Medical services and police were on the scene and roads in the area were blocked off.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela confirmed the incident.

Makhubela said the police had deployed the bomb squad to the building.