Gill Packham's cellphone on for only six minutes on day she disappeared

Slain Gill Packham's cellphone was switched on for only six minutes on the morning she disappeared in Cape Town.

Her husband, businessman Rob Packham, is on trial for murdering her.

Police cellphone specialist warrant officer Reece Harvey testified at the trial in the high court in Cape Town on Monday, explaining when the couple's mobile phones were turned on and off.

Harvey analysed data provided to the police by Vodacom to trace Packham's movements on February 22 2018, the day his wife disappeared.

He told the court that Packham had called his wife twice on the eve of her disappearance at 8.23pm and her phone was switched off at 9.05pm. Harvey said Gill's phone was switched on briefly the following morning at 7.03am and 7.09am - and that was the last activity detected on it.