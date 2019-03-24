Load-shedding reprieve on Sunday but power situation still 'tight'

There is unlikely to be load-shedding on Sunday as Eskom stopped its rolling blackouts at 11pm on Saturday, the power utility said.

Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe said there had been further improvements in the performance of the power system.

"As a result of these improvements, no load-shedding is anticipated tomorrow," Phasiwe said on Saturday evening.

Phasiwe said one of the reasons for the improvement in the supply of electricity was the return to service of power generating units after breakdowns.

There had also been a restoration of electricity supplies from Cahora Bassa which was disrupted after a cyclone damaged power pylons in Mozambique.

Eskom has also received additional supplies of diesel.

Eskom, which imposed up to stage 4 rotational load-shedding for six consecutive days last week, is scrambling to secure a contract for the early detection of leaks on boilers at its power plants after the previous contract lapsed in 2017, reported The Sunday Times.

This lapse had contributed to this week's stage 4 power cuts, the newspaper reported.

The power system remains tight and vulnerable.