Notten brothers, Mandi Maritz among the stars at national lifesaving champs in PE

Expect the Western Cape’s Notten brothers, Dominic and Nic, to be among the stars at the General Tire Lifesaving South Africa National Championships in Port Elizabeth.

The sport’s premier event of the year is also the biggest lifesaving extravaganza in the country and in 2018 the pool and surf championships combined for the first time in one city to bring together 1669 competitors from 41 national clubs. These athletes competed in 528 events over eight days.

The numbers are expected to be even more when the event starts on Sunday, March 24 and concludes next weekend.

South African lifesaving is enjoying the brilliance of a golden generation, with the Notten brothers at the forefront locally and internationally.

Nic (Notten) recently won gold at the World Championships in Adelaide, Australia while Dominic has consistently been among the medals since he won the U19 surfski at he Australian nationals in 2013.

Kwazulu-Natal, as a province, will headline the women’s senior pool and surf competitions respectively through Marine and Durban Surf.

Carmel Billson, competing for the powerhouse Marine Surf, is in great form and a fortnight ago ranked first among the female seniors at the South African OpenWater Championships in Bloemfontein.