Johannesburg father drowns at KZN beach trying to save daughter

A Johannesburg man has died at at a beach on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast while trying to save his daughter from drowning.

The National Sea Rescue Institute's (NSRI's) duty controller in Port Edward, Alan Stilwell, said the daughter encountered difficulties while swimming at Peter Pan beach near Port Edward on the KZN south coast.

A NSRI team, together with lifeguards from a neighbouring beach, police search and rescue members and paramedics arrived at the beach after being alerted.

"It appears that a young female was caught in rip currents while swimming. Her father went into the surf to assist, followed by her mother who also entered the surf to assist," said Stilwell.

The three family members got caught in strong rip currents.

"The mother and the daughter were swept on to rocks, where a surfer helped them."

They managed to reach safe ground and were not injured.

But the 40-year-old man, who was recovered by lifeguards from the surf, was not so lucky. Stilwell said despite efforts by paramedics to resuscitate him, the man was declared dead on the scene.

"Police have opened an inquest docket," said Stilwell.