Prisoner dies in St Albans prison

A Loerie man who was arrested four months ago for murder is believed to have committed suicide in St Albans prison.

The 27-year-old man was found hanging in his jail cell in the medium A section, where awaiting-trial prisoners are kept.

Authorities are withholding the name of the man until all the next-of-kin have been informed.

The discovery was made at about 8pm on Wednesday night by a prison warder doing an inspection.

The man was arrested on December 28 2018, almost five years after he allegedly stabbed an unidentified man to death in November 2013.

He was found hanging from the cell's burglar bars with a piece of linen around his neck.

A hand written note addressed to prison authorities and his family was left inside the cell.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man was awaiting trial and had been alone in the cell at the time.

“No foul play is suspected and an inquest is under investigation.”

Details around his arrest are sketchy and the motive for the attack - which happened in Uitenhage Road, opposite Cillie High School, just before 10pm on November 23 2013 - remains unknown.

Police only told of how the man was found after a “long trail of blood” had been found on the roadside following the stabbing.

No further details of the murder were available.

The Department of Correctional Services has failed to provide comment.