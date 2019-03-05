Confession inadmissable

A confession statement made to police by one of three men accused of the brutal murder of an off-duty St Albans prison warder was deemed inadmissible as evidence on Monday. Judge Irma Schoeman did not give reasons for her decision in the Port Elizabeth High Court, after she ruled that the alleged confession statement by Jean-Claude Uithaler would not be accepted as evidence.

