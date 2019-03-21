Police seek help to find man in Amalinda murder case

The manhunt continues for the man suspected of killing East London businesswoman, Busisiwe Ngwadla, who was found with eight stab wounds on her upper body in her Amalinda home in February.

Eastern Cape police have circulated a picture of Mpiriri Matika, 50, also known as Ayanda and appealed to members of the public to assist in finding him.

Although Ngwadla’s family believed Matika is the main suspect, police spokesperson Captain Mluleki Mbi would not be drawn into whether Matika is wanted as a suspect. He told DispatchLive that police strongly believe Matika could assist with the investigation.