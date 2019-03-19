Homemark product might cause instead of fight eczema

A Homemark product which claims to fight nail fungus and eczema might in fact cause eczema.

Dr Harris Steinman complained to the ad watchdog Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) about Homemark’s Aragan Secret Nail Treatment which claims: "With a low PH level, the formula does not only keep your nails smooth and attractive but also helps fight fungus and eczema."

Steinman submitted research which showed there is no proof it fights eczema or nail fungus.

"The complainant (Steinman) conducted a literature review of articles relating to the product and could find no evidence of this benefit. Indeed, one article indicated that the active ingredient in the product causes eczema," ARB said.

"The advertiser (Homemark) has chosen not to respond to the complaint. This places the directorate (ARB) in a position that it is forced to accept the complainant's (Steinman) submissions, and it has nothing before it to indicate that the claim is substantiated."

ARB ruled its members should not accept advertising for Aragan Secret Nail Treatment.