Gigaba was 'incorrect', citizenship for Guptas should be revoked: parliament

Parliament's portfolio committee on home affairs has recommended that the South African citizenship granted to Ajay Gupta's family be revoked as it was granted fraudulently and in a corrupt manner.

This is according to a report by the committee after an investigation into the application for early naturalisation by the Guptas and the "preferential treatment" the family enjoyed with home affairs during the tenure of Malusi Gigaba as minister.

The committee also recommended that Ashu Chawla's SA citizenship be revoked, as he was the "central person" in the manipulation of the application process for the early naturalisation of the Guptas, as well as the facilitation of illegal visas for Gupta-linked Indian nationals.

Chawla is a naturalised South African of Indian descent who allegedly acted as a fixer for the Guptas in the naturalisation debacle.

Moreover, the committee said that Chawla and members of the Gupta family should be criminally charged for submitting false information to back up their applications for early naturalisation.