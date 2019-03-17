State energy fund boss jumps ship an hour before getting the boot

Central Energy Fund board chairperson Luvo Makasi resigned on Friday - just an hour before he was dismissed for allegedly trying to solicit a bribe from oil trading firms on behalf of senior politicians and officials, including deputy president David Mabuza.

The Department of Energy insisted on Saturday that minister Jeff Radebe removed Makasi on Friday after “serious allegations that were brought to the attention of the minister”.

But letters seen by TimesLIVE show that Makasi resigned an hour before his dismissal letter was served.

“On 15 March 2019, energy minister Jeff Radebe removed Luvo Makasi as director and chairperson of the board of the CEF. This followed serious allegations that were brought to the attention of the minister,” the department said in a statement.

Makasi is alleged to have attempted to solicit a bribe of $2.5 million from Glencore and Vitol.

The bribe was allegedly solicited on behalf of deputy president Mabuza, Radebe, ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile and senior officials in the department during a meeting in November 2018.

It is alleged that Makasi asked for the bribe in a meeting with a 'Mr Harvey' so that a court case between the state-owned entity, CEF. and the companies would be resolved.

Last year, the CEF applied to court to invalidate the 2015 sale of the country’s strategic crude oil to the Vitol Group and Glencore.