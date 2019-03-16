A devastated young Uitenhage jobseeker said an alleged sex pest told her “there are no jobs these days‚ so if you are a woman you have to compromise somehow to get a good lifetime job offer”.

The 23-year-old woman said she had been contacted with a job offer this week.

This was after she posted her cellphone number and qualifications on Gumtree‚ along with her photograph.

She had done so on a jobseekers page on Facebook.

The potential employer identified himself and said that he was from a property management company‚ which he named.

“On WhatsApp he asked me how I am doing and if I was still looking for employment.

“I told him I was‚” she said.

The man asked for her age and address and offered her a “hot position” as a property manager at a company in Port Elizabeth.

She was informed that she would only be hired after agreeing to certain “employment conditions”.

“I asked him what these employment conditions are.”

The man offered a package including a monthly salary of R11‚000‚ double pay on her birthday‚ a laptop‚ a contract cellphone and groceries‚ in exchange for sexual favours.

“He told me that we would use condoms and that we would skip a month and only have sex again in April.

“I decided that this was a scam and blocked the number.”

She posted the conversation on Facebook to alert other women.

“I wanted to cry that day‚ because I have been applying and applying everywhere. It has been a year now that I haven’t been working.”

The property company named by the man said it was based in Cape Town and had no association with the man.

“We are busy resolving the matter‚” the company said.

When TimesLIVE tried to contact the alleged sex pest‚ the number went to voicemail.