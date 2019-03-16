Eskom continues with stage 2 load-shedding

Eskom continued with load-shedding on Saturday.

The power utility said that due to a shortage of capacity and loss of additional generating units, it would implement stage 2 rotational load-shedding from 8am which was likely to continue until 11pm.

Customers were reminded to treat all electrical points as live during load-shedding.

"Stage 2 calls for 2,000MW to be rotationally load-shed nationally at a given period. Load-shedding is conducted rotationally as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

"The generation system is extremely constrained and we continue to appeal to residents and businesses to use electricity sparingly during this period. Please switch off geysers as well as all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances to assist in reducing demand," Eskom said, apologising for the inconvenience caused.

Click here for Nelson Mandela Bay's load-shedding schedule and domestic groups: