Boost for rabies campaign in Eastern Cape

Half a million pets are vaccinated against rabies in the Eastern Cape every year, but that is still not enough as the disease emerged as a renewed threat to humans and animals in last year. At a handover of a double cab 4x4 bakkie to the Eastern Cape Veterinary Services on Thursday, Peter Oberem of Afrivet, which provides animal health products, information and services for animals cared for by farmers and veterinarians in Africa, said 15 cases of human rabies had been confirmed in South Africa...

