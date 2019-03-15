Two alleged dagga dealers nabbed

Two men have been arrested after they were caught with 35kg of dagga in the northern areas of Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

The estimated street value of the cannabis was R30,000.

Police spokesperson Priscilla Naidu said the discovery was made when the police’s flying squad followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle in the Bethelsdorp area.

Naidu said the car, a white Ford Fiesta, was spotted in Stanford Road near the Marikana informal settlement at about 8pm.

“When the police made a U-turn, the driver of the Fiesta started speeding,” Naidu said.

The vehicle was eventually stopped, the driver got out and ran into a nearby bushy area.

The other two occupants remained in the vehicle.

“The members found 36 medium size bags of dagga on the rear seat, 62 small transparent packets and a small amount of cash. The estimated street value of the dagga is R30,000.”

The two suspects, aged 26 and 39, were arrested and detained on charges of illegal possession and dealing in dagga.

Police were still searching for the third suspect on Friday morning.