Have you heard? Pioneering ear surgeon ready for critics
Pretoria University professor talks about being the first to transplant a 3D-printed bone into the ear of a patient
Pretoria University professor talks about being the first to transplant a 3D-printed bone into the ear of a patient
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.