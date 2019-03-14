Black Management Forum seeks to hold ANC accountable for wrongs

Black Management Forum (BMF) president Andile Nomlala has called on black professionals in the province not to shy away from criticising the ANC-led government if they are found in the wrong, saying the time of making political leaders seem like gods, was over.

Nomlala urged Eastern Cape professionals to be “brutally honest” and criticise politicians and government officials when they are doing wrong.

Speaking at a roundtable discussion of BMF’s East London, held at a local beachfront restaurant on Tuesday evening, Nomlala said professionals have in the past made a mistake of being silent when they saw things going wrong in government.