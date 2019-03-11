Protesters call for justice for sex workers at Siam Lee murder hearing

Groups lobbying for justice in the case of slain Durban escort Siam Lee say they will follow the case carefully as it brings into focus the vulnerability and plight of sex workers.

This as the 30-year-old businessman who faces a raft of charges following Lee’s disappearance and murder, as well as the rape of another woman, made a brief appearance in the high court on Monday morning.

The man, who cannot be named until he has tendered a plea in relation to the rape charge, looked composed and smartly dressed in a navy blue suit and tie.

The case was adjourned to April 11 for a pre-trial date hearing.

Behind him the public gallery was bursting at the seams as members of various women against gender-based violence groups and sex worker organisations piled into court to show support for Lee following her brutal murder in January last year.

Sex Workers Education and Advocacy Taskforce (SWEAT) media officer Lesego Tlhwale said the organisation would fight to see that justice was served.