Relief as Bahamas agrees to release body of SA cruise ship employee

The family of Buhle Bhengu, a former cruise ship employee who died in the Bahamas, is now battling to find a route to bring her back to South Africa after being able to stop her cremation.

Bhengu, 30, who hails from Umlazi in KwaZulu-Natal, is believed to have fallen sick and died a month ago while she was working as a waitress on a Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) cruise ship in the island.

The Bahamas government wanted to cremate her body over concerns that her unexplained illness could be contagious.

The deceased’s aunt Mbali Bhengu said the USA had refused to allow for her niece’s body to pass through their borders.

“The USA has said no, they can’t allow her to pass through their borders and now we are trying to negotiate with the UK,” she said.

Mbali said her family has still not been able to see her niece’s body.