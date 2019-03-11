Free State municipal officials arrested for 'fiddling' security services tender

The Hawks have arrested two municipal officials in the eastern Free State for alleged fraud and corruption involving a security services tender.

Maluti-a-Phofung municipality CFO Nrateng Khumalo and expenditure manager Diakanyo Khampepe were arrested on Thursday. They appeared in the Phuthaditjhaba magistrate’s court on Friday, which granted them R10,000 and R1,000 bail respectively.

"The two ladies were ordered by the Phuthaditjhaba Magistrate's Court not to interfere with the witnesses and to surrender their passports to the investigating team," Hawks spokesperson Brig Hangwani Mulaudzi said on Monday.

They were arrested in connection with a security services tender which was "unduly" awarded to Zero Tolerance.

"It is alleged that the accused conspired and colluded during October 2016 and awarded Zero Tolerance a tender to provide protection and security services to the municipality without following the correct supply chain management processes in terms of the Municipal Finance Management Act."

The municipality reportedly lost R4.6m, Mulaudzi said.

The Hawks arrested four municipal officials and a company director for the same tender in December. All suspects will appear in the Bethlehem Regional Court on April 4.