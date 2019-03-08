Western Cape warned of heavy rains, wind ahead of cycle tour

The SA Weather Service has issued a special advisory for an "intense cut-off low" that could bring heavy rains at the weekend to parts of the Western Cape.

"An intense cut-off low is expected to affect the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday. The public is advised that heavy rain and flooding is expected over the Garden Route, Overberg District and Breede River Valley. Strong to gale force southeasterly winds are also expected along the south and southwestern coastal areas.”

Thousands of riders are scheduled to set off on the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday, one of the world’s leading cycle events.

Tour organiser David Bellairs told TimesLIVE in an article published earlier on Friday: "The predictions leading into the race indicated that the wind would be no stronger than it was in the infamously windy years of 2009 and 2010."

Alternative weather sites, such as yr.no, did not, on Friday, indicate heavy rain for Cape Town itself on Sunday.

Severe thunderstorms were expected over the extreme southwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Friday. Durban was expected to reach a maximum of 27°C.

Johannesburg was set to be partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers with a maximum temperature on Friday of 26°C. Cape Town can expect a high of 23°C.