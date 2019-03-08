The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund's Beggar-in-Chief to raise money in Addo race

The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund's Beggar-in-Chief, Steven Lancaster, is attempting his 2nd 100 mile (160.934km) event next weekend in the Addo Elephant National Park.

Steven will be raising funds for Christmas Cheer and 3 other charities as he ticks off the miles, using each charity in turn to motivate his efforts to climb every mountain and ford every stream.

"Everyone can get involved by sponsoring just R1 per mile I cover that's a small R100 in total. But that small amount from you is a massive, life-changing kindness to recipients". Steven said.

Funds raised through his BackABuddy campaign are disbursed directly to the charities involved.

DONATE HERE: www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/razeabar2019-upiufd

All charities are registered appropriately and run by professionals.

Donations from businesses will receive certificates on request.

Follow Steven at FB.me/razeabar for more and to follow the journey.

Beneficiaries: The Herald Christmas Cheer Fund, Rainbows and Smiles (kids with cancer), One Land Love It (anti-poaching initiatives and orphaned animal care), and South African Veterinary Association - Community Veterinary Clinics. Apart from Christmas Cheer, all others are national charities.