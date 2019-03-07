Police probe historic rape cases at Eastern Cape Christian school
The police are investigating two cases of rape at a Christian school in Butterworth.
In both cases, former pupils have accused former pupils.
Rape allegations against a senior school official have also been made but no case has been opened against him.
The official, who cannot be identified by his job title as that would give away his identity, has since been suspended while Bethel College high school conducts an internal investigation.
The school is run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said: “The SAPS can confirm that a rape case is under investigation by the Butterworth family, child & sexual offences unit after a case was opened by a 19-year-old woman who was a student at a college in Butterworth.
“The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation.”
Bloemfontein police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane confirmed a rape case had been opened by a complainant who now lives in the city.
The docket would be transferred to Butterworth for further investigation, he said.
A 19-year-old Butterworth woman wrote on Facebook that she was raped on the school premises by an unknown number of boys from the school during a sports day event in 2014.
She finally reported the matter to the police last month after five years of silence.
Soci confirmed this was the case they were investigating.
In the second case, a 20-year-old former pupil who now lives in Bloemfontein opened a case of rape against a former pupil who is now an Eastern Cape music artist.
“He raped me at the China Block [section at the school]. He said I was the reason he did not have a girlfriend and that I would have to sleep with him.
“I did not report the matter because I was scared of the humiliation.”
The musician rubbished the allegations against him.
“We went to the same school and became acquainted and later a romantic relationship developed. To the best of my re-collection, we were intimate on about two occasions. I totally reject any suggestion I forced myself onto her – even worse, that I had non-consensual physical contact with her.”
A former student said he blew the whistle on a senior staff member’s alleged sexual harassment of the school’s hostel girls.
“I was approached by one of the victims that was sexually abused by [the official].
“She told me what had been happening and how the staff member would send her messages demanding sex.”
The staff member refused to comment.
“My lawyer said I must not answer any calls,” he said before cutting the call.
School principal Nombulelo Manyuki said that they were taking the allegations seriously.
“We have suspended the alleged perpetrator to enable the children to come forward as witnesses without any intimidation. The police said they cannot do anything until a victim comes forward.
“We have also put a notice up on our Facebook page to invite people who are affected to come forward with information so the perpetrators can be brought to book. We are aware that a lot has been said to be happening at our school and we want to clear the issue for once and for all,” she said.