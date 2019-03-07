Police probe historic rape cases at Eastern Cape Christian school

The police are investigating two cases of rape at a Christian school in Butterworth.

In both cases, former pupils have accused former pupils.

Rape allegations against a senior school official have also been made but no case has been opened against him.

The official, who cannot be identified by his job title as that would give away his identity, has since been suspended while Bethel College high school conducts an internal investigation.

The school is run by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Sibongile Soci said: “The SAPS can confirm that a rape case is under investigation by the Butterworth family, child & sexual offences unit after a case was opened by a 19-year-old woman who was a student at a college in Butterworth.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident will form part of the investigation.”

Bloemfontein police spokesperson Lt-Col Thabo Covane confirmed a rape case had been opened by a complainant who now lives in the city.

The docket would be transferred to Butterworth for further investigation, he said.

A 19-year-old Butterworth woman wrote on Facebook that she was raped on the school premises by an unknown number of boys from the school during a sports day event in 2014.

She finally reported the matter to the police last month after five years of silence.

Soci confirmed this was the case they were investigating.