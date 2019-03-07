Judgment in Fischer's Jewellers robbery case to be delivered

Judgment in the case involving four men accused of the brazen robbery of Fischer’s Jewelers at Greenacres and the murder of an innocent bystander is expected to be handed down in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

Lindokuhle January, 21, Olwethu Dlanga, 21, Awonke Yako, 20, and Lonwabo Maweni, 42, are facing a string of charges including murder, attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances among others.

They all pleaded not guilty.

During the trial all four men denied any involvement in the July 29 2016 crime spree which left Ronald Goduka, 67, dead.

January and Dlanga were arrested at a taxi rank in Korsten shortly after hijacking a VW Polo immediately after fleeing the crime scene.

Yako was arrested on the same day while running down Westview Drive, Newton Park. Maweni was arrested at a later stage after being linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

A fifth suspect Xolisa Mantana was killed shortly after the robbery.

The men’s crime spree allegedly started on July 16 2016 after they hijacked a Honda CR-V in Queenstown. The vehicle was allegedly used in the commission of the Fischer’s heist.