BCM spends last of its cash reserve

Buffalo City Metro is running out of cash, forcing national Treasury to step in to prop up the city’s tottering finances.

City reserves have dwindled drastically in the last three years, almost halving since January 2018.

Cash reserves dropped from R1.143bn in January 2018, to R553m in January this year.

BCM mayor Xola Pakati issued a stern warning to his council last week, saying if the metro’s collection rate did not improve it faced a “depletion of the cash holdings and reduction in liquidity ratios”.

The national Treasury has the metro under sharp scrutiny, with spokesperson Jabulane Mulambo confirming that the decline in reserves and collections was drastic.

He said Treasury was “working with the city to support the implementation of their revenue initiatives”.

The “downward trend” started in 2015-16, when the city sat on a reserve of R2.3bn, he added.

“This adverse trend is a result of the declined collection rate in the region of 86% over the past two financial years (2016-17 and 2017-18) from 92% in 2015-16,” said Mulambo.

Reserves stood at R1.8bn in both the 2016-17 and 2017-18 financial years.

The cash reserve is vital in case of an emergency.

But the reserve has been eaten into by changes in revenue levels, the impact of water restrictions and load-shedding, both meaning lower sales to BCM, as well as a rise in non-payments due to general economic decline.

News of the diminished reserve came a few months after BCM mayor Xola Pakati agreed to fork out R200m to end a violent and destructive three-week Samwu-led municipal workers’ strike in December.

The deal included an “ex-gratia one-off payment” of R10,000 to 5,000 BCM workers, costing ratepayers R60m.